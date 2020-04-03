Overnight shooting in Columbus claims 12th homicide victim of 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office says a shooting overnight claimed the 12th homicide victim of the year.

According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, 24-year-old Jeremy Wisdom died from his wounds this morning at the emergency room.

Coroner Bryan says the victim was gathered with a group of people in the 4900 block of Maplewood Dr. around 1 a.m. this morning. Bryan says the group had come together to remember a homicide victim who was shot and killed last year.

Right now, it’s unknown if the victim was an intended target. Coroner Bryan says the body will be sent for autopsy.

We will provide other details as they become available.