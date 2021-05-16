 

Overnight shooting in Columbus leaves 4 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An overnight shooting on Armour Road and Manchester Expressway left four people injured.

According to Columbus PD, the shooting occurred in the parking lots of a Chevron, Waffle House and Club Fetish.

Columbus PD were called on the scene around 12:30 am, where four victims were suffering from non-life- threatening gunshot wounds.


The injured were transported to the hospital, and CPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

