Overnight stabbing leaves one juvenile wounded in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police officers were dispatched to a stabbing incident involving two juveniles on Nov. 6.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. around the intersection of Garner Street and Baugh Street. The officers arrived on the scene to find two juveniles.

One juvenile suffered a stab wound. He was taken to Wellstar Hospital and treated for his injury.

Both juveniles reported that the attack was perpetuated by an unknown man. Upon further investigation, the Criminal Investigation Unit determined that one juvenile stabbed the other after a physical altercation.

For anyone with information regarding this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

