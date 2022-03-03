OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man has been arrested for arson after he allegedly set his own home on fire with three people inside.

The Ozark Police Department responded to a possible burglary on the 200 Block of Broad Street around 5:40 am. Thursday. A witness identified an alleged suspect Douglas Davis, 31, of Ozark breaking a window.

Once officers arrived, Davis allegedly become combative with authorities. He then attempted to flee the scene by going inside the house. Officer quickly arrested him. Police then noticed smoke coming from the home.

An initial investigation showed that Davis lived at the home and allegedly set the house on fire while three other residents were inside.

Once the home was evacuated, officers were able to put out the fire.

Davis is currently in the Dale County Jail with no bond set.

Davis was charged with first-degree arson, obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct/disturbing peace resisting arrest.

This case is still under investigation by the Ozark Police Department and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office.

Stay with WDHN for more on this developing case.