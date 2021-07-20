Ozark owner of private investigation company, arrested for human trafficking, sodomy and sexual abuse

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A local business owner is behind bars after being arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges, police say.

According to Dale County Sheriff’s Office, two search warrants were executed Monday to the residence of Clarence Metcalf, 56, of Ozark after a suspicious complaint was filed with their office last week.

Based on Metcalf’s LinkedIn profile, he is listed as the President and CEO at The Phoenix Company, LLC based in Ozark. The company describes itself as one of the states largest investigation agencies in all aspects of investigation and security activities.

As a result of the search warrants and other investigative measures, authorities charged Metcalf with two counts of human trafficking first degree, sodomy first degree, sexual abuse first degree.

Metcalf is currently in the Dale County Jail with no bond.