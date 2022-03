RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A paraprofessional at Ladonia Elementary School has been arrested and charged in a child abuse case.

On March 18, 2022, Allee Ellen Overton, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of willful abuse of a child, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

The incident in which Overton was arrested occurred at the school, according to Taylor.

Overton is being held on a $1,000 bond.