CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A father and mother are both facing a murder charge following the death of their 14-year-old daughter with disabilities in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of a child’s death at Spartanburg Regional Hospital on April 11.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as a 14-year-old girl with disabilities and health issues.

Through an investigation, the sheriff’s office learned that the parents failed to properly care for the child and refused to take her to any medical appointments for about a year.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on a home on Camp Ferry Road in Gaffney.

Deputies said the home was full of feces, urine, flies, maggots and roaches.

“It is one of the worst cases of child abuse and neglects his investigators have ever investigated, These are the types of cases that pull at the heartstrings of the law enforcement investigators and medical professors working these abuse cases,” Sheriff Mueller said.

After more than two weeks of investigating, deputies got arrest warrants for David Eugene Baynard, 53 and Bobbie Jo Baynard, 42, in the death of their daughter.

David Baynard and Bobbie Baynard surrendered themselves Thursday at the Cherokee County Detention Center and were arrested.

They are both charged with murder.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed against the Baynards.