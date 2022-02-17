Pastor speaks out as south Columbus church finds itself at the intersection of crime surge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As the violence near the intersection of Farr Road and Old Cusseta Road continues to escalate, one Columbus minister is searching – and praying – for solutions.

Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, one of the oldest Black congregations in Columbus, now finds itself at the intersection of Columbus’ crime problem.

Two shootings that injured three people on Feb. 12, 2022, sent a bullet into one of the church’s windows.

The violence is troubling for a local pastor whose church is caught in the crossfire.

“I am sad is what I am,” said Pastor David L. Stallion of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist. “I’m sad. And, again, I mourn for those families who have lost loved ones as a result of the violence.”

Stallion leads a church where congregants have been worshiping on the same hallowed ground since the late 1800s.

“But also, I mourn for those we have not been able to reach yet,” Stallion said. “Because I think at the end of the day, there is a deeper cause. There’s something more deeply rooted that we haven’t had the opportunity to dig up yet if you will.”

The problem is festering at Old Cusseta Road and Farr Road.

On Feb. 2, 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was shot and killed in the parking lot. Six days later shots were fired into the gas station, but no one was injured.

On Feb. 12, there were two shooting incidents in front of Mt. Pilgrim. A woman was shot in her car about 5 p.m. Then three hours later, two men were shot while walking near the intersection. All three victims were injured, none of them life-threatening, according to police.

Rev. Stallion is calling for prayer as police ramp up patrols in the area.

“For anyone who believes in God and believes in prayer, any person of faith, I would just say let us all come together and continue to pray for our city and for our community,” Stallion said.

Police have made no arrests in any of the shootings in this area, but the fact that it’s coming during Black History Month is not lost on Rev. Stallion.

“It hurts me that we are now taking our own lives. We are taking each other’s lives,” Stallion said. “And that kind of hurts me because I know those before us have sweat, died, they have shed blood just so that we can have this freedom we now enjoy. So, I don’t think we are honoring them very well by taking each other’s lives.”

In the next year, Mt. Pilgrim will be moving to a new location up Farr Road.

