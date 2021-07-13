Pedestrian hit and killed on Veterans Parkway

UPDATE: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the pedestrian as 60 year old, Ronald Barksdale. Bryan said he needs help identifying a next of kin for Barksdale. If you know Barksdale or are related to the deceased Bryan is asking you to call the Muscogee County Coroners office.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A pedestrian has been killed on Veteran Parkway after being hit by a vehicle.

EMS and multiple police units have responded to the the scene at the 1500 block of Veterans Parkway.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the male victim was pronounced dead at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday morning. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.