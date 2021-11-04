Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by two vehicles in Pickens County Tuesday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on US-123 at SC-124.

A Ford Taurus and Toyota Avalon were traveling south on US-123. The pedestrian was attempting to cross US-123 and was hit by the Ford Taurus, troopers said. This caused the pedestrian to fall and was hit by the Toyota Avalon.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Scotty Cummings, 39, of Easley.

This crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.