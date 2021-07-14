People shot at with airsoft gun in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A police investigation is underway in Auburn following reports that an individual shot at people in the downtown area with an airsoft gun.

According to an alert issued by Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the incident happened late Tuesday night in the downtown area near Skybar.

The individual drove by the area several times at around 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

Officials say the unidentified male was in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this individual or this incident should contact the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3150.

Following the incident, officials are urging everyone to be cautious and aware of their surroundings. Additionally, any suspicious activity should be reported to police immediately.