COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night.

Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 2000 block of Cusseta Road.

Police say they responded to a call at Elizabeth Canty apartments in reference to a large gathering. When they two officers arrived, they learned that an individual had been stabbed in the head.

As of now, there have been no arrests.

News 3 is awaiting more information.