Phenix City leaders to hold press conference on recent violent crime trend

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department announced a press conference in response to a growing crime trend.

The department says the conference will address the increased amount of violent crimes in Phenix City since the start of the new year.

City leaders including Mayor Eddie Lowe, City Manager Wallace Hunter, Chief of Police Ray Smith, Sheriff Heath Taylor, and Russell County District Attorney Kenny Davis are expected to attend. Chief Smith will give prepared remarks about the growing crime trend.

This comes after a heavy police presence was seen on Sandfort Road on Monday night.

The conference will be held at Max Wilkes Community Center at Idle Hour Park, on Friday, Feb. 5 at 9:00 a.m.