Phenix City man arrested for capital murder

The Phenix City Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office partnered together to arrest Raekwon Leanto Parker for Capital Murder. The charge comes as a result of an investigation into an August death on Lee Road 315.

On August 9, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office went to an unoccupied home on Lee Road 315 after receiving reports of “suspicious activity.” After they got to the scene, deputies found a dead man in the driver’s seat of his car.

From the initial investigation, “it appeared the deceased suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.” The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Demetrius Darrell Bradford Jr. of Fort Mitchell, Ala.

Phenix City Police arrested Parker on Sept. 4 for one count of Capital Murder. He is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Facility without bond.