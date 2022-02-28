MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, one Phenix City man was arrested in Muscogee County for outstanding warrants for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery.

Javontis Powell, was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force, along with United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Powell was also found to be in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest, he has been taken to the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Phenix City.