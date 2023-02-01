PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man involved in a 2022 Marathon gas station shooting was convicted on Wednesday and faces life in prison.

Briterrin Campbell was charged and convicted of a shooting at the Marathon gas station located on Highway 80 and Stagecoach Drive, which claimed the life of Anthony Davis on May 4, 2022.

Campbell was previously charged with attempted murder (three counts) following a drive-by-shooting on Stadium Drive, which resulted in injuries to three victims, including a 4-year-old child, in November 2016.

Campbell eventually pleaded guilty to one count of assault in the drive-by-shooting. Campbell was released from prison for the shooting on Stadium Drive in November 2021.

Campbell’s sentencing for the Marathon gas station shooting is scheduled for April.