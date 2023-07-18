COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man will spend ten years behind bars after the Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia says he tossed two illegally-possessed pistols into a backyard while trying to escape arrest.

Raymond Richmond, 37, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on April 19. His 120 month sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

On Dec. 15, 2020, a Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputy tried to pull over a car with no brake lights.

The vehicle continued to drive slowly for several blocks. At a residential neighborhood around 17th St. and Preston Drive, officials say Richmond got out of the vehicle with a black book bag then took off running.

According to court documents, Richmond threw the bag in the backyard of a home during a brief chase. He was apprehended in the yard.

Inside the bag, deputies found a .40 caliber Glock pistol with 26 rounds of ammunition and a .380 Kel-Tec pistol with five rounds of ammunition. Crack, cocaine, pills and marijuana were also found.

At the time, Richmond was wanted on several warrants. The Attorney’s Office says he has multiple prior felony convictions in Muscogee County Superior Court including obstruction of a law enforcement officer, interference with government property and theft by taking.

This case was investigated by the Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, GBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).