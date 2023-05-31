MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man is sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, the Dothan Police Department received information on May 25, 2021, that Dedrick Farold Smith, 40, was staying at a hotel in town and had methamphetamine and a firearm with him. Smith had outstanding arrest warrants.

Smith tried to flee by ramming a law enforcement vehicle and but crashed his vehicle after a short high-speed chase, states the Attorney’s Office. During the arrest, investigators found methamphetamine and two handguns. One of the guns had been reported stolen. Smith has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The Attorney’s Office says Smith pleaded guilty on November 29, 2022, to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced on May 25, 2023.