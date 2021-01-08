 

Phenix City police announce arrest in 45th St. homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Phenix City police say a man is under arrest for a murder.

Investigators say Jarvis Campbell, 37, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting death of Johnathon Larson, 34.

Police discovered Larson shot in the 2000 block of 45th Street the afternoon of January 3, 2021.

Campbell is in the Russell County jail, awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Phenix City Police say the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information should contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

46° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 46° 33°

Saturday

48° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 48° 27°

Sunday

54° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 54° 35°

Monday

51° / 41°
Showers
Showers 52% 51° 41°

Tuesday

53° / 33°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 53° 33°

Wednesday

57° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 57° 31°

Thursday

59° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 59° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
45°

46°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
46°

46°

2 PM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

5 PM
Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

6 PM
Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

7 PM
Cloudy
5%
43°

42°

8 PM
Cloudy
5%
42°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
42°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
41°

40°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
40°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
39°

38°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
38°

37°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
37°

37°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
37°

36°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
36°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
35°

35°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
35°

35°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
35°

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
34°

36°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories