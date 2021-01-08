Phenix City police announce arrest in 45th St. homicide

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL)- Phenix City police say a man is under arrest for a murder.
Investigators say Jarvis Campbell, 37, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting death of Johnathon Larson, 34.
Police discovered Larson shot in the 2000 block of 45th Street the afternoon of January 3, 2021.
Campbell is in the Russell County jail, awaiting a preliminary hearing.
Phenix City Police say the investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information should contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.