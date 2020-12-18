 

Phenix City Police announce investigation into shooting death at LP Stough Apartments

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating a shooting death after responding to reports of a shooting at LP Stough Apartments on Dec. 15, 2020.

Police say the shooting happened near the 79 building of the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male subject suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital for treatment.

Emergency Room staff treated the victim, but he succumbed to his injury, according to police. The victim, now identified as Jermaine Harris, 41, was pronounced dead on Dec. 17 at the hospital.

Police say Harris’s death is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that might help is encouraged to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 55° 30°

Saturday

56° / 43°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 56° 43°

Sunday

55° / 44°
Showers
Showers 66% 55° 44°

Monday

57° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 57° 38°

Tuesday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 61° 37°

Wednesday

62° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 62° 50°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Rain
Rain 71% 54° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
52°

48°

6 PM
Clear
1%
48°

44°

7 PM
Clear
2%
44°

41°

8 PM
Clear
3%
41°

39°

9 PM
Clear
3%
39°

37°

10 PM
Clear
4%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
4%
36°

35°

12 AM
Clear
5%
35°

33°

1 AM
Clear
5%
33°

33°

2 AM
Clear
5%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
6%
32°

32°

7 AM
Clear
7%
32°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
33°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
36°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories