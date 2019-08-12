Phenix City Police announce they have a suspect in custody for Saturday shooting

The Phenix City Police Department announced that they have a suspect in custody for the August 10 shooting that occurred at 24 Palomino Road.

The victim, who police list as “name witheld,” was “transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital for treatment” of “multiple gunshot wounds” after officers arrived on the scene.

While the victim’s injuries were “reported to be life threatening,” they are now “listed in satisfactory condition.”

Phenix City Police report that a suspect was taken into custody at the scene and taken to the police department for questioning. The suspect, Justin Balsam, “invoked his privileges for an attorney,” and was charged with Assault in the 1st Degree, according to Phenix City Police.

The case is still under investigation.