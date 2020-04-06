Phenix City police arrest murder suspect in connection to March 14 shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly shooting and killing a man during a party on March 14.

24-year-old Jaquandre Shyontez Bowen was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Keon Dontavious Simmons. Davis was shot on 35 Abercrombie Road in Phenix City on March 14.

“A large party was being held at this location when the victim was shot,” according to a police statement. “There were numerous persons present when officers arrived.”

Police say the investigation into the homicide led to warrants for the arrest of Bowen. Efforts to locate Bowen have been on going from the beginning of the investigation.

Around 10:30 Monday morning, the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force served an arrest warrant on Bowen at the Grand Reserve Apartments in Columbus. Bowen was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect is being held in the Muscogee County Jail, pending an extradition hearing to bring him back to Alabama.

Once in Alabama, he will receive his 72-hour hearing.