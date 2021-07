PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a recent burglary.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals involved in the incident.

The burglary was captured on surveillance video. Click here to watch the video.

If you have any information about the suspects involved, please contact Inv. Avery @ (334)448-2841 or Lt. Lahr @ (334)448-2835.

Police say information may be given anonymously.