Phenix City Police confirm officer-involved shooting on Oct. 7

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has confirmed an officer-involved shooting last night while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Police were called to the 1700 block of 16th Street in Phenix City around 7:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, leading to reports of a heavy police presence. While responding, the officer opened fire and the suspect was struck, then taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

The officer involved has been placed on Administrative leave, per department policy while the case is investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA was called in to investigate the incident by Phenix City Assistant Police Chief Gail Green-Gilliam, as is the policy for cases like this.

At this time, Phenix City Police Department is turning over records, video, audio, and other evidence to ALEA, say police.

