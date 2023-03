PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday night.

On March 14, Phenix City police responded to Summerville Road and 20th St.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. This case remains under investigation.

