Phenix City Police investigating deadly double shooting on Sandfort Road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix Police Department is investigating a double homicide.

The deadly shooting happened Thursday night in the 900 block of Sandfort Road. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two male victims who had been shot and killed.

Right now, police are not releasing the names of the victims. That information will be released following notification of next of kin.

According to police, a person of interest has been detained for question. That person’s name is also not being released at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.