 

Phenix City Police investigating deadly double shooting on Sandfort Road

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix Police Department is investigating a double homicide.

The deadly shooting happened Thursday night in the 900 block of Sandfort Road. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two male victims who had been shot and killed.

Right now, police are not releasing the names of the victims. That information will be released following notification of next of kin.

According to police, a person of interest has been detained for question. That person’s name is also not being released at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

58° / 51°
Showers in the Vicinity
Showers in the Vicinity 0% 58° 51°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 96% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Sunday

58° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 54°

Monday

71° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 71° 56°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 13% 69° 48°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Rain
Rain 69% 58° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

10 PM
Light Rain
69%
58°

57°

11 PM
Light Rain
68%
57°

57°

12 AM
Light Rain
72%
57°

56°

1 AM
Rain
91%
56°

55°

2 AM
Rain
97%
55°

55°

3 AM
Rain
100%
55°

54°

4 AM
Rain
98%
54°

54°

5 AM
Rain
99%
54°

53°

6 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

7 AM
Rain
96%
53°

52°

8 AM
Rain
96%
52°

53°

9 AM
Rain
91%
53°

54°

10 AM
Rain
89%
54°

54°

11 AM
Rain
86%
54°

55°

12 PM
Rain
73%
55°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
62%
55°

56°

2 PM
Showers
55%
56°

56°

3 PM
Showers
48%
56°

57°

4 PM
Few Showers
34%
57°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
16%
55°

54°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
54°

53°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

52°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
52°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories