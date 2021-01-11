 

Phenix City Police investigating double shooting on 17th Avenue South

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police have opened an investigation into a shooting that left two injured on 17th Avenue South on Jan. 8, 2021.

Police say that around 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers responded to the 100 block of 17th Avenue South about a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male and female at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man and woman were taken by Care Ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment, both of their conditions are currently unknown. There are no names of victims being released, pending further investigation.

Police say that as the investigation continues, more information will be released. Anyone with information about the dual shooting is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2813.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

48° / 39°
Rain
Rain 92% 48° 39°

Tuesday

53° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 53° 32°

Wednesday

54° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 54° 29°

Thursday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 58° 41°

Friday

55° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 33% 55° 32°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 28°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

3 PM
Light Rain
71%
47°

48°

4 PM
Showers
54%
48°

47°

5 PM
Showers
71%
47°

45°

6 PM
Showers
64%
45°

44°

7 PM
Showers
39%
44°

44°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
44°

45°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
45°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
16%
44°

44°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

43°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
43°

43°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
43°

42°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
42°

42°

4 AM
Cloudy
9%
42°

41°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

41°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
41°

40°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

40°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
40°

42°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
42°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
44°

46°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
46°

47°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
47°

49°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
49°

50°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories