Phenix City Police investigating double shooting on 17th Avenue South

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police have opened an investigation into a shooting that left two injured on 17th Avenue South on Jan. 8, 2021.

Police say that around 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 8, officers responded to the 100 block of 17th Avenue South about a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male and female at the scene, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man and woman were taken by Care Ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment, both of their conditions are currently unknown. There are no names of victims being released, pending further investigation.

Police say that as the investigation continues, more information will be released. Anyone with information about the dual shooting is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2813.