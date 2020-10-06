Phenix City police investigating Friday night shooing at College Drive apartment complex

Phenix City police are investigating a Friday night shooing at an apartment complex on College Drive, according to a news release.

Police are not releasing many details on the shooting, but are say8ing that when they arrived at the District Apartments, located at 2700 College Drive, around 8 p.m., they discovered three individuals that had gunshot wounds.

Those people were taken by Care Ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown with non-life threatening injuries.

“There was another male and female on scene that are being questioning in reference to the shooting incident,” the new release stated.

No one has been charged at this time.

“The shooting incident is believed to have been initiated in reference to an ongoing investigation by another agency,” the release state. “That agency is being consulted within reference to the Phenix City Police department’s shooting investigation.

The other agency was not identified.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

