PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on May 13, 2022. Police have identified the victim in the shooting as 39-year-old Edward Pettway of Montgomery.

Police said their investigation began after officers were called to Jack Houghston Hospital in reference to a shooting.

Police were able to talk to the victim and gain limited information about the shooting before he died from his injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation. Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of the Piggly Wiggly on 13th Street in Phenix City on May 13, 2022 between 7:15 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. to come forward with information they might have. This includes seeing anything suspicious or hearing gunshots. They are also looking to hear from anyone who might have seen the victim’s car in the area at the time of the shooting. The car is a gray 2015 Hyundai Genesis.

(This is an example of what the victim’s car looks like that has been provide by the Phenix City Police Department but not the actual car)

Anyone with information about this case should contact Lt. Rob Isabel at 334-448-2825 or Inv. James Belin at 334-448-2819.