PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting.

The shooting happened at the corner of 10th Avenue South and Fontaine Road.

Several police units have responded to the scene.

Police have not released information about possible victims or their condition.

A description of a suspect in the shooting has not been released.

WRBL News 3 is working to get more information on this developing story.