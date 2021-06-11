Phenix City Police investigating shooting in parking lot at Courtyard by Marriott

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) -The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Courtyard by Marriott at the 1400 block White Water Avenue.

Police say on Friday night at 8:15 p.m., the male victim was shot after getting out of a car in the parking lot of the hotel.

According to police, the shooter had been lingering in the parking lot prior to the shooting. When the victim got out of the car, the shooter approached the victim and shot him, according to police.



The victim has been taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown ER for treatment and is in surgery at this time. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information on this developing story. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.