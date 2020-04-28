Phenix City police investigating shooting on 13th Place and 17th Avenue

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating a shooting on 13th Place and 17th Avenue.

Officers were called to the area after reports of a shooting. Police say when officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say there was another male at the scene who has been taken in for questioning. They say more information will be released as it develops.

The investigation is ongoing, no names will be released at this time.