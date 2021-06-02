Phenix City police investigating Tuesday night shooting that left woman dead

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City Police are investigating the Tuesday night shooting death of a woman in the Frederick Douglas Apartments, according to a news release.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at 1500 11th Ave. EMS responded to the scene, and determined the victim was dead on the scene.

“There are reports that the victim and another person were possibly involved in an altercation before the shooting took place,” according to the release. “After the shooting, the person believed to be involved, was observed running away from the scene of the shooting. It is unknown at this time, what the motive for the shooting was.”

It’s the tenth homicide in Phenix City this year, tying the total number of murders last year. In 2019, there were 18 homicides in Phenix City.

The name of the victim will be withheld pending notification of the immediate family. It is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this case, please give the Phenix City Police Department a call at (334) 448-2837 or (334) 448 -2822.