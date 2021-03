COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - A man facing the death penalty for allegedly gunning down his ex-girlfriend and another woman in broad daylight, made his first court appearance this morning.

Columbus Police detectives told the court that Quartez Tremon Thomas was angry about his girlfriend, Kiera Williams, breaking up with him two weeks earlier. And that was the motive for him allegedly shooting Williams and her friend, Jasmine Trice to death on March 1 in the parking lot of the Floyd Road Family Dollar.