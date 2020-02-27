Phenix City Police: Juvenile shot in early morning in stable condition

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department says that a white male juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound early in the morning on Feb. 27.

Phenix City officers responded to a reports of shots fired near Whiterock Road and Pine Ridge Trail and found the victim around 1:30 a.m. The juvenile was taken to a medical facility and police say he is currently in stable condition.

Police say the shooting is currently under investigation, and ask that anyone with information about the case calls the Phenix City Police Department Investigation Division’s Lt. Greg Lahr at 334-448-2835.