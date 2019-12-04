Phenix City Police: Knowles Road residence was a “trap house”

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The double homicide at 1718 Knowles Road on Dec. 3 was at a known “trap house,” according to police.

The night of Dec. 3, Mathew Alexander Buford, 28, and Terrence Maurice Bellamy, 28, were shot while trying to rob a house, say police. During the investigation, police say they discovered that the home was a known drug distribution point, or “trap house.”

Two individuals living at the house told police that Buford and Bellamy tried to force their way inside. Their names are being withheld as the investigation continues.

A search of the residence found evidence that shows the robbery was planned to take money and illegal drugs from the occupants of the “trap house” by force, police say.

The case is still under active investigation by Phenix City Police. They ask that anyone with information about the case contacts the Phenix City Police Department.