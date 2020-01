PHENIX CITY, AL. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a recent burglary.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the man seen in these photos.

The man is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing auto burglary investigation in an incident that happened on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Anyone with information should call Investigator Anglin at (334) 448-2840 or Lieutenant Lahr at (334) 448-2836.