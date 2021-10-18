Phenix City Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian and left scene

(Pedestrian hit in the 3700 block of Opelika Road)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian. According to police, the incident happened on Oct. 17, 2021, in the area of the 3700 block of Opelika Road.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries, according to police.

Police say at 8:10 p.m. Sunday night they responded to the scene, where they found the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2808 or 334-448-2809.