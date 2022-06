PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a recent robbery.



According to police the robbery occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Marathon Gas Station on Hwy 280 By-Pass.

If you have any information please about this incident, contact Inv. Cook at 334-448-2840 or Lt. Leslie at 334-448-2837.