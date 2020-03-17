Phenix City Police looking for two men who dumped trash on side of road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is looking to identify two men who dumped a large load of trash on the side of the road.

Police released a video in which the two men can be seen dumping the trash from a black trailer hooked to their vehicle. The two men are driving a gold or tan color SUV or cross over vehicle with a hatchback.

Police say the men are wanted in connection with criminal littering charges.

If you know who these two men are please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611. You can remain anonymous if you wish.