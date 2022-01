PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a shooting investigation.

Police are asking for help identifying two individuals seen in surveillance images who are associated with the shooting.

Video of the individuals was shared to the Phenix City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about these two individuals, contact Phenix City Police Investigations at 334-448-2801.

