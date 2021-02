PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Police released video of the suspect captured by surveillance cameras. According to police, the man seen in the video is wanted for questioning in connection to two burglary and criminal mischief investigations.

Anyone with information about this individual should contact Investigator Silva at 334-448-2822 or Lt. Thomas at 334-448-2837.