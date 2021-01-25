Phenix City Police make arrest in double homicide on Sandfort Road

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has made an arrest in a double homicide on Sandfort Road that happened last week.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Dadrian Trottman, age 24, and Daven D. Lindsey, 25, were found shot to death in the 900 block of Sandfort Road.

According to police, Darius Jamar King, age 28, has been taken into custody as a person on interest in the double slaying. King is being charged with murder in the case .

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.