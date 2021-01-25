 

Phenix City Police make arrest in double homicide on Sandfort Road

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Darius Jamar King)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has made an arrest in a double homicide on Sandfort Road that happened last week.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Dadrian Trottman, age 24, and Daven D. Lindsey, 25, were found shot to death in the 900 block of Sandfort Road.

According to police, Darius Jamar King, age 28, has been taken into custody as a person on interest in the double slaying. King is being charged with murder in the case .

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

76° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 76° 66°

Tuesday

73° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 73° 55°

Wednesday

66° / 35°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 96% 66° 35°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

59° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 59° 34°

Saturday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 61° 49°

Sunday

67° / 48°
Showers
Showers 48% 67° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
74°

71°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
71°

71°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
71°

68°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
68°

67°

9 PM
Cloudy
14%
67°

67°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

11 PM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

12 AM
Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

68°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
68°

68°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
68°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
67°

67°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
67°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
89%
67°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
67°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
68°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
70°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
72°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
72°

72°

4 PM
Showers
43%
72°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories