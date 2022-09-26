PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of US Hwy 80 West on Sept. 24, 2022. Police responded to the scene at 5:30 p.m.

A Phenix City man, identified by police as Riley Graham, was shot one time. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Police said the “incident started over a trespassing dispute between Graham and the

property owner.”

Police said Graham suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.