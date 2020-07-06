Phenix City Police Officer arrested allegedly pointing gun at neighbors

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City Police Officer has been arrested after officials say he pointed a gun at his neighbors and fired it into the air.

(Charles Everett Fields)

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Phenix City Police Officer Charles Everett Fields, age 40, at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Health Taylor says Fields had been at a party at his neighbor’s home on July 4th on Sweet Burch Drive and after attending the party he went hometo try go to bed. According to Sheriff Taylor, Fields was unable to sleep due to noise coming from the party.

Sheriff Taylor says Fields went out and confronted the crowd, pointing a gun he owned at them. Fields then fired the weapon into the air.

Fields is being charged with Menacing.

Fields was hired on April 6th, and had been on job for three months. He has been suspended without pay.