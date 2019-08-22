Phenix City police release information on Wells Fargo robbery

The Phenix City Police Department have reported that the incident earlier this morning at the Wells Fargo Bank on U.S. 280 was a robbery. The department also released a surveillance photo of the suspect in the case.

“A black male subject entered a Phenix City Branch of Wells Fargo Bank, located at 1014 U.S. Hwy 280 Bypass, Phenix City, Ala. and took an undisclosed amount of currency from the cash tills,” according to police.

Police say the suspect entered shortly before 10:00 a.m., then left the bank on foot before “he got into a white Chevrolet Impala and left the area in an unknown direction.”

Following the robbery, the FBI was contacted “as in all bank robberies,” according to police. A joint investigation is now being conducted by Phenix City Police and the FBI.

Police asks that anyone with information about the robbery calls the police department at 334-298-0611.