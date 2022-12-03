PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Late Saturday night, Phenix City police released a photo of a man they are calling “a person of interest” in a double homicide earlier in the day.

About 2 p.m. on the riverwalk just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus, police were called to a crime scene where two men — one black, one white — were found shot to death. The identities of those men have not been released yet.

Police are urging anyone who has information about the person in the photo to call Investigator Johnson at 334-448-2839 or Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2840. Police are saying the person was seen in the area at the time of the offense.