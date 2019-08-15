Phenix City reports 3 forged city checks have been deposited, warns the public to be wary

The Phenix City Police Department, Financial Crimes Division has reported that in the last five weeks, three forged City of Phenix City checks have been deposited through three different banks.

The first check came to Phenix City PD’s attention on July 9, according to police, and one arrest has already been made in that case.

“The Phenix City Police Department wants the public and banks to be a aware that there could be more forged checks in circulation. One way to tell the difference between a forged check and a legitimate check that are issued from the city of Phenix City, is that the real checks will have a ‘Phoenix’ symbol watermark…” say police.

Forged checks do not carry the watermark, making them different from the official checks for the city.

The financial crimes division is still “currently working associated forgery cases that may be related.” Police say that if residents have questions about “the checks that may be received that are generated on a city account,” to call the financial crimes division or contact the Phenix City finance office “for clarification.”

To contact the Financial Crimes Division’s Investigator Robert Isabel, call 334-448-2849