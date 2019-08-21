Phenix City reports complaints of individuals posing as city officials to gain personal and financial information

The City of Phenix City has reported that it has received reports of “individuals posing as city officials who are attempting to obtain personal and financial identification information” from local residents.

“These attempts include seeking out bank, credit card, and social security information,” according to city officials. They ask that residents “…be aware that the City of Phenix City will never contact you for…” financial or personal identification information, or “threaten legal action against you if you don’t comply.”

The city warns its residents that scammers are becoming “increasingly sophisticated,” when attempting to get your personal information and money, and “many even have the ability to mask their phone numbers to appear as though they are calling from a verified city phone number.”

If you have received a call from someone claiming to be a city official and feel your information has been compromised, local urge you to call 911 and to never give out personal information over the phone.