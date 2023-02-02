PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old male.

On Feb. 1 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Windtree Drive off Highway 80.

At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound.

50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, of Phenix City, was taken into custody on Feb. 1. She is currently charged with capital murder.

Jakes is currently being held in Russell County Jail with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing.